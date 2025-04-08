Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Continuity at a Point A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches the point from both sides equals the function's value at that point. For f(x) to be continuous at x = 0, the limit of f(x) as x approaches 0 must equal f(0), which is c in this case. Recommended video: 05:34 05:34 Intro to Continuity

Limit of a Function The limit of a function describes the behavior of the function as the input approaches a particular value. To find the limit of f(x) = (sin²(3x)) / x² as x approaches 0, we need to evaluate the expression's behavior near x = 0, often using techniques like L'Hôpital's Rule or trigonometric identities. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0