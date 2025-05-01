Step 2: Analyze the given piecewise function. The function f(x) is defined as f(x) = 2x + 1 for x < 3 and f(x) = c for x ≥ 3. To ensure continuity at x = 3, the left-hand limit (as x approaches 3 from the left) must equal the right-hand limit (as x approaches 3 from the right), and both must equal f(3).