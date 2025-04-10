Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits Limits describe the behavior of a function as the input approaches a certain value. For the function ƒ(x), understanding limits at x = -1, 0, and 1 involves evaluating the function's value as x approaches these points from both sides. This helps determine if the function approaches a specific value or diverges, which is crucial for analyzing continuity and discontinuities. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

One-Sided Limits One-sided limits consider the behavior of a function as the input approaches a specific value from one side only, either from the left (x → c⁻) or the right (x → c⁺). For ƒ(x), examining one-sided limits at x = -1, 0, and 1 helps identify potential discontinuities and whether the function behaves differently when approaching these points from different directions. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits