Graph the function
1 , x ≤ ―1
―x , ―1 < x < 0
ƒ(x) = { 1 , x = 0 ,
―x , 0 < x < 1
1 , x ≥ 1
Then discuss, in detail, limits, one-sided limits, continuity, and one-sided continuity of ƒ at x = ―1 , 0 , and 1. Are any of the discontinuities removable? Explain.
Step 1: Identify the piecewise function and its components. The function ƒ(x) is defined as follows: ƒ(x) = 1 for x ≤ -1, ƒ(x) = -1/x for -1 < x < 0, ƒ(x) = 1 for x = 0, ƒ(x) = -x for 0 < x < 1, and ƒ(x) = 1 for x ≥ 1.
Step 2: Analyze the limits and one-sided limits at x = -1. Evaluate the left-hand limit as x approaches -1 from the left (x → -1⁻) and the right-hand limit as x approaches -1 from the right (x → -1⁺). Compare these limits to the value of the function at x = -1 to determine continuity.
Step 3: Analyze the limits and one-sided limits at x = 0. Evaluate the left-hand limit as x approaches 0 from the left (x → 0⁻) and the right-hand limit as x approaches 0 from the right (x → 0⁺). Compare these limits to the value of the function at x = 0 to determine continuity.
Step 4: Analyze the limits and one-sided limits at x = 1. Evaluate the left-hand limit as x approaches 1 from the left (x → 1⁻) and the right-hand limit as x approaches 1 from the right (x → 1⁺). Compare these limits to the value of the function at x = 1 to determine continuity.
Step 5: Discuss the types of discontinuities at x = -1, 0, and 1. Determine if any discontinuities are removable by checking if redefining the function at these points can make the function continuous. A discontinuity is removable if the limit exists at that point, but the function value is different or undefined.
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits
Limits describe the behavior of a function as the input approaches a certain value. For the function ƒ(x), understanding limits at x = -1, 0, and 1 involves evaluating the function's value as x approaches these points from both sides. This helps determine if the function approaches a specific value or diverges, which is crucial for analyzing continuity and discontinuities.
One-Sided Limits
One-sided limits consider the behavior of a function as the input approaches a specific value from one side only, either from the left (x → c⁻) or the right (x → c⁺). For ƒ(x), examining one-sided limits at x = -1, 0, and 1 helps identify potential discontinuities and whether the function behaves differently when approaching these points from different directions.
Continuity and Discontinuity
A function is continuous at a point if the limit exists and equals the function's value at that point. Discontinuities occur when this condition fails. For ƒ(x), analyzing continuity at x = -1, 0, and 1 involves checking if the limits and function values match. Removable discontinuities can be fixed by redefining the function at the point, while non-removable ones indicate a more fundamental break in the function's behavior.
Recommended video:
Intro to Continuity
