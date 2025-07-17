Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integrals A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve defined by a function over a specific interval [a, b]. It is denoted as ∫_a^b f(x) dx, where f(x) is the function being integrated. The result of a definite integral is a number that quantifies the total accumulation of the function's values between the limits a and b. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral

Change of Variables The change of variables technique, also known as substitution, is a method used in integration to simplify the integral by transforming it into a more manageable form. This involves substituting a new variable for an existing one, which can make the integral easier to evaluate. The Jacobian determinant is often used to adjust for the change in variable limits and the differential. Recommended video: 06:35 06:35 Changing Geometries