Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₁⁴ ((√v + v) / v ) dv
∫₋₅⁵ ω³ /√(ω⁵⁰ + ω²⁰ + 1) dω (Hint: Use symmetry . )
∫₋π/₂^π/² (cos 2𝓍 + cos 𝓍 sin 𝓍 ― 3 sin 𝓍⁵) d𝓍
Function defined by an integral Let H (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ √(4 ― t²) dt, for ― 2 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 2.
(a) Evaluate H (0) .
(e) Find the value of s such that H (𝓍) = sH(―𝓍)
11-14. {Use of Tech} Compute the absolute and relative errors in using c to approximate x.
12. x = √2; c = 1.414