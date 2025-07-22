Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integral A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve defined by a function over a specific interval. In this case, H(𝓍) is defined as the integral of √(4 - t²) from 0 to 𝓍. Evaluating a definite integral involves finding the antiderivative of the integrand and applying the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral

Fundamental Theorem of Calculus The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus links differentiation and integration, stating that if F is an antiderivative of f on an interval [a, b], then the definite integral of f from a to b is F(b) - F(a). This theorem allows us to evaluate H(𝓍) by finding an antiderivative of the integrand and substituting the limits of integration. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1