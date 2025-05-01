Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
Multiple Choice
Solve the differential equation y'' + 2y' = 2x + 9 - e^{-2x} using the method of undetermined coefficients. Which of the following is a particular solution?
A
y_p = 2x + 9 + e^{-2x}
B
y_p = x^2 + 9x - e^{-2x}
C
y_p = x + rac{9}{2} - rac{1}{2} e^{-2x}
D
y_p = ax^2 + bx + c + d e^{-2x}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of differential equation. The given equation is a second-order linear differential equation with constant coefficients: y'' + 2y' = 2x + 9 - e^{-2x}. The right-hand side is a combination of polynomial, constant, and exponential terms, which suggests using the method of undetermined coefficients.
Step 2: Analyze the form of the particular solution. The method of undetermined coefficients involves guessing a form for the particular solution based on the right-hand side of the equation. For the polynomial term 2x + 9, we guess a solution of the form ax + b. For the exponential term -e^{-2x}, we guess a solution of the form ce^{-2x}. Combine these guesses into a single form: y_p = ax + b + ce^{-2x}.
Step 3: Substitute the guessed particular solution into the differential equation. Compute the first derivative y_p' and second derivative y_p'' of the guessed solution y_p = ax + b + ce^{-2x}. Substitute y_p, y_p', and y_p'' into the original equation y'' + 2y' = 2x + 9 - e^{-2x}.
Step 4: Solve for the coefficients a, b, and c. After substitution, equate the coefficients of like terms (polynomial, constant, and exponential) on both sides of the equation. This will yield a system of equations for a, b, and c. Solve this system to determine the values of a, b, and c.
Step 5: Write the particular solution. Once the coefficients a, b, and c are determined, substitute them back into the guessed form y_p = ax + b + ce^{-2x} to obtain the particular solution. Verify that this solution satisfies the original differential equation.
