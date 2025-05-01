Step 2: Analyze the form of the particular solution. The method of undetermined coefficients involves guessing a form for the particular solution based on the right-hand side of the equation. For the polynomial term 2x + 9, we guess a solution of the form ax + b. For the exponential term -e^{-2x}, we guess a solution of the form ce^{-2x}. Combine these guesses into a single form: y_p = ax + b + ce^{-2x}.