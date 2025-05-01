Step 4: To solve the non-homogeneous equation using the method of variation of parameters, assume a particular solution of the form y_p(x) = u_1(x)e^x cos(x) + u_2(x)e^x sin(x), where u_1(x) and u_2(x) are functions to be determined. Substitute y_p(x) into the original equation and use the Wronskian of the solutions e^x cos(x) and e^x sin(x) to find u_1'(x) and u_2'(x).