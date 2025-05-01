Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
Multiple Choice
Solve the differential equation 5y'' - 10y' + 10y = e^x \, \sec x using the method of variation of parameters. Which of the following is the general solution?
A
y(x) = C_1 e^{x} + C_2 e^{2x} + e^{x} \cos x
B
y(x) = C_1 e^{x} + C_2 e^{2x} + \frac{1}{5} e^{x} \sec x
C
y(x) = C_1 e^{x} + C_2 e^{2x} + e^{x} \sin x
D
y(x) = C_1 e^{x} + C_2 e^{2x} + \frac{1}{5} e^{x} \tan x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start by solving the corresponding homogeneous equation. The given differential equation is 5y'' - 10y' + 10y = e^x sec(x). For the homogeneous part, set the right-hand side to 0: 5y'' - 10y' + 10y = 0. Solve this characteristic equation: 5r^2 - 10r + 10 = 0.
Step 2: Solve the characteristic equation 5r^2 - 10r + 10 = 0. Divide through by 5 to simplify: r^2 - 2r + 2 = 0. Use the quadratic formula r = (-b ± √(b^2 - 4ac)) / 2a, where a = 1, b = -2, and c = 2. Compute the discriminant b^2 - 4ac = (-2)^2 - 4(1)(2) = -4, which is negative. This indicates complex roots.
Step 3: The roots of the characteristic equation are r = 1 ± i. The general solution to the homogeneous equation is then y_h(x) = e^x(C_1 cos(x) + C_2 sin(x)), where C_1 and C_2 are constants determined by initial conditions.
Step 4: To solve the non-homogeneous equation using the method of variation of parameters, assume a particular solution of the form y_p(x) = u_1(x)e^x cos(x) + u_2(x)e^x sin(x), where u_1(x) and u_2(x) are functions to be determined. Substitute y_p(x) into the original equation and use the Wronskian of the solutions e^x cos(x) and e^x sin(x) to find u_1'(x) and u_2'(x).
Step 5: Compute u_1'(x) and u_2'(x) using the formulas u_1'(x) = -y_2(x)g(x)/W(x) and u_2'(x) = y_1(x)g(x)/W(x), where y_1(x) = e^x cos(x), y_2(x) = e^x sin(x), g(x) = e^x sec(x), and W(x) is the Wronskian of y_1 and y_2. Integrate u_1'(x) and u_2'(x) to find u_1(x) and u_2(x), then substitute back into y_p(x). Combine y_h(x) and y_p(x) to form the general solution.
