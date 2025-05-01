Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the general solution to the differential equation y'' + y = 5x sin(x) using the method of undetermined coefficients?
A
y = C_1 \, cos(x) + C_2 \, sin(x) + x \, sin(x) - 2 \, cos(x)
B
y = C_1 \, cos(x) + C_2 \, sin(x) + x \, sin(x) - 2 \, cos(x) + 2x \, cos(x)
C
y = C_1 \, cos(x) + C_2 \, sin(x) + x \, cos(x) + 2x \, sin(x) - 5x \, cos(x)
D
y = C_1 \, cos(x) + C_2 \, sin(x) + x \, cos(x) + 2x \, sin(x)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the differential equation y'' + y = 5x sin(x) is a second-order non-homogeneous differential equation. The solution consists of two parts: the complementary solution (associated with the homogeneous equation y'' + y = 0) and the particular solution (associated with the non-homogeneous term 5x sin(x)).
Step 2: Solve the homogeneous equation y'' + y = 0. The characteristic equation is r^2 + 1 = 0, which has roots r = ±i. This leads to the complementary solution y_c = C_1 cos(x) + C_2 sin(x), where C_1 and C_2 are constants.
Step 3: Use the method of undetermined coefficients to find the particular solution y_p for the non-homogeneous term 5x sin(x). Since the right-hand side involves x sin(x), propose a trial solution of the form y_p = (Ax + B) sin(x) + (Cx + D) cos(x), where A, B, C, and D are coefficients to be determined.
Step 4: Substitute the trial solution y_p into the original differential equation y'' + y = 5x sin(x). Compute y_p', y_p'' and substitute these into the equation. Collect terms involving sin(x) and cos(x), and equate coefficients of like terms to solve for A, B, C, and D.
Step 5: Combine the complementary solution y_c and the particular solution y_p to form the general solution: y = y_c + y_p. Simplify the expression to match one of the given options, ensuring all coefficients are correctly determined.
