2:41 minutes 2:41 minutes Problem 2.7.27 Textbook Question Textbook Question Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists. lim x→0 x^2=0 (Hint: Use the identity √x2=|x|.)

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 2m 2m Play a video:

5 views Mark as completed Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked