3:06 minutes 3:06 minutes Problem 2.7.25 Textbook Question Textbook Question Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists. lim x→7 f(x)=9, where f(x)={3x−12 if x≤7 x+2 if x>7

