1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
5:01 minutes
Problem 2.7.31
Textbook Question
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→−3 |2x|=6 (Hint: Use the inequality ∥a|−|b∥≤|a−b|, which holds for all constants a and b (see Exercise 74).)
Verified Solution
Video duration:5m
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limit Definition
The precise definition of a limit states that for a function f(x) to approach a limit L as x approaches a value c, for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that if 0 < |x - c| < δ, then |f(x) - L| < ε. This formalizes the intuitive idea of limits and is essential for proving limit statements rigorously.
Absolute Value and Inequalities
The absolute value function measures the distance of a number from zero on the number line. The inequality ∥a|−|b∥≤|a−b| helps in establishing relationships between the absolute values of expressions, which is crucial when manipulating limits involving absolute values, such as |2x| in this case.
Epsilon-Delta Relationship
In limit proofs, the relationship between ε and δ is critical. It specifies how close x must be to c (within δ) to ensure that f(x) is within ε of L. Establishing this relationship is key to demonstrating that the limit exists and is valid under the conditions set by the definition of a limit.
