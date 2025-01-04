Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
4:22 minutes
Problem 2.7.29
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→2 (x^2+3x)=10
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limit Definition
The precise definition of a limit states that for a function f(x) to approach a limit L as x approaches a value a, for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that if 0 < |x - a| < δ, then |f(x) - L| < ε. This formalism is essential for rigorously proving limits in calculus.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits
Epsilon-Delta Relationship
In the context of limits, the ε (epsilon) represents how close f(x) must be to the limit L, while δ (delta) represents how close x must be to the point a. Establishing a relationship between ε and δ is crucial for demonstrating that as x gets sufficiently close to a, f(x) will be within ε of L, thus proving the limit exists.
Recommended video:
05:53
Finding Differentials
Polynomial Functions
Polynomial functions, such as f(x) = x^2 + 3x, are continuous everywhere on their domain. This continuity implies that limits can often be evaluated by direct substitution. Understanding the behavior of polynomial functions helps in applying the limit definition effectively, especially when proving limits at specific points.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
Watch next
Master Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning