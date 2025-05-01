Suppose the graph of f consists of two regions between x = 0 and x = 4: from x = 0 to x = 2, f(x) forms a triangle above the x-axis with area 3; from x = 2 to x = 4, f(x) forms a rectangle below the x-axis with area 4. What is the value of the definite integral int_0^4 f(x) dx?