Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
Multiple Choice
For the function shown below, the definite integral from 1 to 0 of f(x) dx, that is, int_0^1 f(x) dx, is closest to which of the following values?
A
0
B
1
C
0.5
D
2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with evaluating the definite integral \( \int_0^1 f(x) \, dx \), which represents the area under the curve of \( f(x) \) from \( x = 0 \) to \( x = 1 \). The goal is to determine which value the integral is closest to: 0, 0.5, 1, or 2.
Step 2: Analyze the function \( f(x) \). If the function is not explicitly provided, you may need to approximate the area under the curve using geometric methods (e.g., rectangles, triangles, or trapezoids) or numerical integration techniques like the midpoint rule or trapezoidal rule.
Step 3: Set up the definite integral. The integral \( \int_0^1 f(x) \, dx \) is calculated by finding the antiderivative of \( f(x) \), denoted as \( F(x) \), and then applying the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus: \( F(1) - F(0) \).
Step 4: If the function \( f(x) \) is simple (e.g., linear or polynomial), compute the antiderivative \( F(x) \). If \( f(x) \) is complex or unknown, approximate the integral using numerical methods. For example, divide the interval \( [0, 1] \) into subintervals, calculate the function values at specific points, and sum the areas of the approximating shapes.
Step 5: Compare the computed or approximated value of \( \int_0^1 f(x) \, dx \) to the given options (0, 0.5, 1, 2). Determine which value is closest to the result. In this case, the correct answer is stated to be 0.5, so the integral's value should approximate this.
