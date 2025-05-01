Step 3: Analyze the given options. Based on the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, the correct statement is that g(x) is an antiderivative of f(x). The other options can be ruled out because: (a) g(x) is not the derivative of f(x), (b) g(x) is not always equal to f(x), and (c) g(x) is not a constant function since it depends on x.