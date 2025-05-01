Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral: int (2x^2 + 3x + 1) dx
A
(1/3)x^3 + (3/2)x^2 + x + C
B
2x^3 + 3x^2 + x + C
C
x^3 + (3/2)x^2 + x + C
D
(2/3)x^3 + (3/2)x^2 + x + C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the indefinite integral of a polynomial term. For a term of the form ax^n, the integral is (a/(n+1))x^(n+1) + C, where C is the constant of integration.
Step 2: Break the given polynomial into individual terms: 2x^2, 3x, and 1. Each term will be integrated separately.
Step 3: Apply the integration formula to the first term, 2x^2. The integral of 2x^2 is (2/(2+1))x^(2+1) = (2/3)x^3.
Step 4: Apply the integration formula to the second term, 3x. The integral of 3x is (3/(1+1))x^(1+1) = (3/2)x^2.
Step 5: Apply the integration formula to the constant term, 1. The integral of 1 is x. Combine all the results to form the final expression: (2/3)x^3 + (3/2)x^2 + x + C.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Indefinite Integrals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning