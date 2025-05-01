Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is not related to differentiation?
A
Differentiation is the process of finding the rate of change of a function.
B
The derivative of a function gives the slope of the tangent line at any point.
C
Integration is the process of finding the area under a curve.
D
The derivative of x^2 is 2x.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of differentiation. Differentiation is the process of finding the rate of change of a function with respect to its variable. It is a fundamental concept in Calculus.
Step 2: Review the definition of a derivative. The derivative of a function represents the slope of the tangent line to the curve of the function at any given point. This is a key property of differentiation.
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'The derivative of x^2 is 2x.' This is an example of applying differentiation rules, specifically the power rule, which states that if f(x) = x^n, then f'(x) = n*x^(n-1).
Step 4: Examine the statement 'Integration is the process of finding the area under a curve.' This statement is not related to differentiation but rather to integration, which is the reverse process of differentiation and focuses on summing infinitesimal quantities.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Integration is the process of finding the area under a curve' is not related to differentiation, as it pertains to a different concept in Calculus.
