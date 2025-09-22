Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

p-Series Test The p-series test determines the convergence of series of the form ∑ 1/k^p. Such a series converges if and only if p > 1, and diverges otherwise. This test is fundamental for analyzing series with terms involving powers of the index. Recommended video: 04:30 04:30 P-Series and Harmonic Series

Convergence of Infinite Series An infinite series converges if the sequence of its partial sums approaches a finite limit. Understanding convergence criteria helps determine whether the sum of infinitely many terms results in a finite value or not. Recommended video: 06:52 06:52 Convergence of an Infinite Series