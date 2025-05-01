Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Given a curve C and a contour map of a function f whose gradient is continuous, which of the following statements is true about the direction of the gradient vector of f at a point on C?
The gradient vector of f at a point on C is perpendicular to the contour line passing through that point.
The gradient vector of f at a point on C always points toward the origin.
The gradient vector of f at a point on C is tangent to the contour line passing through that point.
The gradient vector of f at a point on C is zero.
Step 1: Understand the concept of a gradient vector. The gradient vector of a function f, denoted as ∇f, points in the direction of the greatest rate of increase of the function. It is perpendicular to the level curves (contour lines) of the function at any given point.
Step 2: Recall the relationship between contour lines and the gradient vector. Contour lines represent points where the function f has the same value. The gradient vector is always perpendicular to these contour lines because it points in the direction of the steepest ascent, which is orthogonal to the direction of no change (the contour line).
Step 3: Analyze the given options. The correct statement is: 'The gradient vector of f at a point on C is perpendicular to the contour line passing through that point.' This aligns with the mathematical property of gradient vectors and contour lines.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. The gradient vector does not always point toward the origin, as its direction depends on the function f and its rate of change. It is not tangent to the contour line, as this would imply no change in the function value. The gradient vector is not zero unless the function is constant at that point.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is based on the fundamental property of gradient vectors being perpendicular to contour lines, which is a key concept in multivariable calculus.
