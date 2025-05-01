Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Multiple Choice
Which of the following regions in the plane has an area equal to the limit lim_{n o ext{infty}} rac{1}{n} igg(1 + rac{1}{n} + rac{1}{n^2} + rac{1}{n^3} + ext{...} + rac{1}{n^{n-1}}igg)? Do not evaluate the limit.
A
The area under the curve y = 1 from x = 0 to x = 1
B
The area under the curve y = x from x = 0 to x = 1
C
The area under the curve y = rac{1}{x} from x = 1 to x = 2
D
The area under the curve y = x^2 from x = 0 to x = 1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the given limit represents a summation of terms divided by n, which resembles the structure of a Riemann sum. A Riemann sum is used to approximate the area under a curve by dividing the interval into small subintervals and summing the contributions of each subinterval.
Step 2: Identify the interval of integration. The summation starts at 1/n and continues with terms like 1/n^2, 1/n^3, ..., up to 1/n^(n-1). This suggests that the interval of integration is [0, 1], as the terms are scaled by 1/n and the summation spans the interval.
Step 3: Determine the function being integrated. The terms in the summation correspond to the values of a function evaluated at specific points. The structure of the terms (1/n, 1/n^2, ...) suggests that the function being integrated is y = x, as the powers of x align with the summation terms.
Step 4: Relate the limit to the integral. The limit as n approaches infinity converts the Riemann sum into a definite integral. Specifically, the limit represents the integral of y = x over the interval [0, 1].
Step 5: Conclude that the area described by the limit is the area under the curve y = x from x = 0 to x = 1. This matches one of the given answer choices.
