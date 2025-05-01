Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Multiple Choice
Use the ratio test to determine whether the series \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} \frac{n!}{n^n} converges or diverges.
A
The series diverges.
B
The ratio test is inconclusive.
C
The series converges.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the ratio test. The ratio test states that for a series \( \sum a_n \), if \( \lim_{n \to \infty} \left| \frac{a_{n+1}}{a_n} \right| = L \), then: (a) if \( L < 1 \), the series converges absolutely; (b) if \( L > 1 \), the series diverges; (c) if \( L = 1 \), the test is inconclusive.
Step 2: Identify the general term of the series. Here, \( a_n = \frac{n!}{n^n} \). To apply the ratio test, compute \( \frac{a_{n+1}}{a_n} \). Substitute \( a_{n+1} = \frac{(n+1)!}{(n+1)^{n+1}} \) and \( a_n = \frac{n!}{n^n} \) into the ratio.
Step 3: Simplify \( \frac{a_{n+1}}{a_n} \). Using the factorial property \( (n+1)! = (n+1) \cdot n! \), the ratio becomes \( \frac{(n+1)!}{(n+1)^{n+1}} \cdot \frac{n^n}{n!} \). Simplify this expression step by step.
Step 4: Take the limit as \( n \to \infty \). After simplifying, the ratio \( \frac{a_{n+1}}{a_n} \) will depend on \( n \). Evaluate \( \lim_{n \to \infty} \left| \frac{a_{n+1}}{a_n} \right| \) to determine the behavior of the series.
Step 5: Interpret the result of the limit. If the limit \( L < 1 \), conclude that the series converges absolutely. If \( L > 1 \), conclude that the series diverges. If \( L = 1 \), state that the ratio test is inconclusive.
