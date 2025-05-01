Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Multiple Choice
Suppose (a_n) and (b_n) are sequences with positive terms, and the series \sum b_n is known to be convergent. Which of the following statements is true?
A
If \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{a_n}{b_n} = 0, then \sum a_n diverges.
B
If \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{a_n}{b_n} = 0, then \sum a_n converges.
C
If \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{a_n}{b_n} = 1, then \sum a_n diverges.
D
If \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{a_n}{b_n} = \infty, then \sum a_n converges.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the comparison test and limit comparison test for series. These tests are used to determine the convergence or divergence of a series by comparing it to another series whose behavior is already known.
Step 2: Recall that if \( \sum b_n \) is a convergent series with positive terms, and \( \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{a_n}{b_n} \) exists and is finite, then the behavior of \( \sum a_n \) (convergence or divergence) will match that of \( \sum b_n \).
Step 3: Analyze the given statements: If \( \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{a_n}{b_n} = 0 \), this implies that \( a_n \) becomes much smaller than \( b_n \) as \( n \to \infty \). Since \( \sum b_n \) converges, \( \sum a_n \) will also converge.
Step 4: Consider the second statement: If \( \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{a_n}{b_n} = 1 \), this implies that \( a_n \) and \( b_n \) are asymptotically similar. Since \( \sum b_n \) converges, \( \sum a_n \) will also converge.
Step 5: Evaluate the third statement: If \( \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{a_n}{b_n} = \infty \), this implies that \( a_n \) grows much faster than \( b_n \). In this case, \( \sum a_n \) will diverge because the terms \( a_n \) do not decrease sufficiently to satisfy the convergence criteria.
