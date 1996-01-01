42–43. Implicit solutions for separable equations For the following separable equations, carry out the indicated analysis.
a. Find the general solution of the equation.
y'(t) = t²/(y² + 1); y(−1) = 1, y(0) = 0, y(−1) = −1
e⁻ʸᐟ²y'(x) = 4x sin x² − x; y(0) = 0, y(0) = ln(1/4), y(√(π/2)) = 0
brOrthogonal trajectories Two curves are orthogonal to each other if their tangent lines are perpendicular at each point of intersection. A family of curves forms orthogonal trajectories with another family of curves if each curve in one family is orthogonal to each curve in the other family. Use the following steps to find the orthogonal trajectories of the family of ellipses 2x² + y² = a²
b. The family of trajectories orthogonal to 2x² + y² = a² satisfies the differential equation dy/dx = y/(2x). Why?
Orthogonal trajectories Use the method in Exercise 44 to find the orthogonal trajectories for the family of circles x² + y² = a²
Cooling time Suppose an object with an initial temperature of T₀ > 0 is put in surroundings with an ambient temperature of A, where A < T₀/2. Let t₁/₂ be the time required for the object to cool to T₀/2.
a. Show that t₁/₂ = −1/k ln((T₀ − 2A)/(2(T₀ − A))).
A bad loan Consider a loan repayment plan described by the initial value problem
B'(t)=0.03B−600,B(0)=40,000,
where the amount borrowed is B(0)=$40,000, the monthly payments are $600, and B(t) is the unpaid balance in the loan.
b. What is the most that you can borrow under the terms of this loan without going further into debt each month?
Case 2 of the general solution Solve the equation y′(t) = ky + b in the case that ky + b < 0 and verify that the general solution is y(t) = Ceᵏᵗ − b/k.