brOrthogonal trajectories Two curves are orthogonal to each other if their tangent lines are perpendicular at each point of intersection. A family of curves forms orthogonal trajectories with another family of curves if each curve in one family is orthogonal to each curve in the other family. Use the following steps to find the orthogonal trajectories of the family of ellipses 2x² + y² = a²





b. The family of trajectories orthogonal to 2x² + y² = a² satisfies the differential equation dy/dx = y/(2x). Why?