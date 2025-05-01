Step 5: Solve r^2 + r + 1 = 0 using the quadratic formula r = (-b ± √(b^2 - 4ac)) / 2a. Here, a = 1, b = 1, and c = 1. The roots are complex numbers, and the general solution is formed by combining the real and complex roots into the form y(x) = C_1 + C_2 x + C_3 e^{r_1 x} + C_4 e^{r_2 x}, where r_1 and r_2 are the complex roots.