Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
Multiple Choice
Solve the differential equation y'' + 2y' = 2x + 7 - e^{-2x} using the method of undetermined coefficients. Which of the following is the general solution?
A
y(x) = C_1 + C_2 e^{-2x} + x^2 + 7x + e^{-2x}
B
y(x) = C_1 + C_2 e^{-2x} + x^2 + 7x - rac{1}{2} e^{-2x}
C
y(x) = C_1 + C_2 e^{-2x} + x^2 + 7x
D
y(x) = C_1 e^{-2x} + C_2 + 2x + 7 - e^{-2x}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of differential equation. The given equation y'' + 2y' = 2x + 7 - e^{-2x} is a second-order linear non-homogeneous differential equation. The method of undetermined coefficients is suitable for solving this type of equation.
Step 2: Solve the complementary (homogeneous) equation. The complementary equation is y'' + 2y' = 0. Solve this by finding the characteristic equation, which is r^2 + 2r = 0. Factorize to get r(r + 2) = 0, giving roots r = 0 and r = -2. Thus, the complementary solution is y_c(x) = C_1 + C_2 e^{-2x}, where C_1 and C_2 are constants.
Step 3: Determine the form of the particular solution. The non-homogeneous term on the right-hand side is 2x + 7 - e^{-2x}. Break this into two parts: a polynomial (2x + 7) and an exponential term (-e^{-2x}). For the polynomial, assume a particular solution of the form Ax^2 + Bx + C. For the exponential term, since e^{-2x} is already part of the complementary solution, multiply it by x to avoid duplication, resulting in a term of the form Dx e^{-2x}. Combine these to form the particular solution: y_p(x) = Ax^2 + Bx + C + Dx e^{-2x}.
Step 4: Substitute y_p(x) into the original equation. Compute y_p'(x) and y_p''(x), then substitute these along with y_p(x) into the differential equation y'' + 2y' = 2x + 7 - e^{-2x}. Collect like terms and equate coefficients of x^2, x, constant terms, and e^{-2x} to solve for A, B, C, and D.
Step 5: Combine the complementary and particular solutions. Once the coefficients A, B, C, and D are determined, the general solution is y(x) = y_c(x) + y_p(x). Substitute the values of A, B, C, and D into y_p(x) and add it to y_c(x) = C_1 + C_2 e^{-2x} to obtain the final general solution.
