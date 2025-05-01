Step 3: Determine the form of the particular solution. The non-homogeneous term on the right-hand side is 2x + 7 - e^{-2x}. Break this into two parts: a polynomial (2x + 7) and an exponential term (-e^{-2x}). For the polynomial, assume a particular solution of the form Ax^2 + Bx + C. For the exponential term, since e^{-2x} is already part of the complementary solution, multiply it by x to avoid duplication, resulting in a term of the form Dx e^{-2x}. Combine these to form the particular solution: y_p(x) = Ax^2 + Bx + C + Dx e^{-2x}.