Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
Multiple Choice
Solve the following system of differential equations by systematic elimination: dx/dt = 2x - y dy/dt = x Which of the following gives the general solution for x(t)?
A
x(t) = C_1 e^{t} + C_2 e^{2t}
B
x(t) = C_1 e^{t} + C_2 e^{-t}
C
x(t) = C_1 e^{2t} + C_2 e^{-t}
D
x(t) = C_1 e^{-2t} + C_2 e^{t}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start by analyzing the given system of differential equations: dx/dt = 2x - y and dy/dt = x. The goal is to eliminate one variable systematically to find a second-order differential equation for x(t).
Step 2: Differentiate the first equation dx/dt = 2x - y with respect to t to obtain d²x/dt². This gives d²x/dt² = 2(dx/dt) - dy/dt. Substitute dy/dt = x from the second equation into this result.
Step 3: Replace dx/dt in the differentiated equation using the original dx/dt = 2x - y. This substitution leads to a second-order differential equation in terms of x(t) only.
Step 4: Solve the resulting second-order differential equation for x(t). The characteristic equation will be derived from the coefficients of the differential equation, and its roots will determine the form of the solution.
Step 5: Based on the roots of the characteristic equation, write the general solution for x(t) as a linear combination of exponential functions. The correct solution is x(t) = C₁e^{2t} + C₂e^{-t}, where C₁ and C₂ are constants determined by initial conditions.
