Step 4: Apply the method of variation of parameters. For the non-homogeneous equation, assume a particular solution of the form y_p = u_1(t)y_1 + u_2(t)y_2, where y_1 = e^t and y_2 = te^t are the solutions of the homogeneous equation. The functions u_1(t) and u_2(t) are determined by solving the system of equations: u_1'(t)y_1 + u_2'(t)y_2 = 0 and u_1'(t)y_1' + u_2'(t)y_2' = e^t arctan(t).