Step 3: Understand why the other statements are incorrect. For example, f is not always increasing wherever f' is negative; in fact, f is decreasing in such regions. Similarly, f is not constant wherever f' is nonzero; f changes based on the sign of f'. Lastly, f does not necessarily have an inflection point wherever f' is zero; inflection points are determined by changes in the concavity of f, which depend on the second derivative f''.