Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Basic Graphing of the Derivative
Multiple Choice
Suppose the graph of the derivative f' of a continuous function f is shown and f' is continuous everywhere. Which of the following statements is necessarily true about the function f?
A
f is always increasing wherever f' is negative.
B
f is constant wherever f' is nonzero.
C
f has an inflection point wherever f' is zero.
D
f has a local maximum at any x where f' changes from positive to negative.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the relationship between a function f and its derivative f'. The derivative f' provides information about the slope of the graph of f. Specifically, f' > 0 indicates that f is increasing, f' < 0 indicates that f is decreasing, and f' = 0 indicates a critical point where the slope is horizontal.
Step 2: Analyze the behavior of f when f' changes from positive to negative. If f' transitions from positive to negative at a point x, it means the slope of f changes from increasing to decreasing. This is a key indicator of a local maximum at x.
Step 3: Understand why the other statements are incorrect. For example, f is not always increasing wherever f' is negative; in fact, f is decreasing in such regions. Similarly, f is not constant wherever f' is nonzero; f changes based on the sign of f'. Lastly, f does not necessarily have an inflection point wherever f' is zero; inflection points are determined by changes in the concavity of f, which depend on the second derivative f''.
Step 4: Confirm that the correct statement is: 'f has a local maximum at any x where f' changes from positive to negative.' This aligns with the definition of a local maximum in terms of the derivative.
Step 5: To solidify understanding, visualize the graph of f' and consider how its behavior (positive to negative transition) corresponds to the shape of the graph of f at a local maximum.
