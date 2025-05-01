Suppose the graph of the derivative of a continuous function is shown and is continuous everywhere. Which of the following statements is necessarily true about the function ?
2. Intro to Derivatives
Basic Graphing of the Derivative
- Multiple Choice19views
- Multiple Choice
Suppose the graph of the derivative of a function is shown. At which of the following points does the function have a local maximum?21views
- Multiple Choice
Given the graph of the function below, which of the following graphs best represents its derivative ?4views
- Multiple Choice
Given that the graph of the derivative of a function is shown, which of the following statements is true about the function ?15views
- Multiple Choice
Based on the graph of , describe the graph of the derivative on the interval .156views
- Multiple Choice
Based on the graph of , describe the graph of the derivative at the point .143views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Based on the graph of , describe where the derivative curve would be below the x-axis.140views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Based on the graph , describe all points where the derivative would have a jump.132views1rank
- Textbook Question
Reproduce the graph of f and then plot a graph of f' on the same axes. <IMAGE>58views
- Textbook Question
A capacitor is a device in an electrical circuit that stores charge. In one particular circuit, the charge on the capacitor Q varies in time as shown in the figure. <IMAGE>
a. At what time is the rate of change of the charge Q' the greatest?80views
- Textbook Question
A capacitor is a device in an electrical circuit that stores charge. In one particular circuit, the charge on the capacitor Q varies in time as shown in the figure. <IMAGE>
b. Is Q′ positive or negative for t≥0?84views
- Textbook Question
Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
c. Sketch a graph of f'.68views
- Textbook Question
Owlet talons Let L (t) equal the average length (in mm) of the middle talon on an Indian spotted owlet that is t weeks old, as shown in the figure.<IMAGE>
a. Estimate L' (1.5) and state the physical meaning of this quantity.82views
- Textbook Question
Owlet talons Let L (t) equal the average length (in mm) of the middle talon on an Indian spotted owlet that is t weeks old, as shown in the figure.<IMAGE>
b. Estimate the value of L'(a) for a ≥ 4 . What does this tell you about the talon lengths on these birds? (Source: ZooKeys, 132, 2011)90views
- Textbook Question
Reproduce the graph of f and then plot a graph of f' on the same axes. <IMAGE>59views