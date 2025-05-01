Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Basic Graphing of the Derivative
Multiple Choice
Suppose the graph of the derivative f' of a function f is shown. At which of the following points does the function f have a local maximum?
A
At a point where f' is positive
B
At a point where f' is negative
C
At a point where f' crosses from negative to positive
D
At a point where f' crosses from positive to negative
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between the derivative f' and the behavior of the function f. The derivative f' represents the slope of the tangent line to the graph of f. When f' changes sign, it indicates a change in the direction of the slope of f.
Recall the definition of a local maximum. A function f has a local maximum at a point if the function value at that point is greater than the values of f in a small interval around it.
Analyze the behavior of f' at a local maximum. For f to have a local maximum, the slope of f must change from positive (increasing) to negative (decreasing). This corresponds to f' crossing from positive to negative.
Identify the key condition for a local maximum. At a point where f' crosses from positive to negative, the slope of f transitions from increasing to decreasing, creating a peak in the graph of f.
Conclude that the correct answer is: At a point where f' crosses from positive to negative. This is the critical condition for identifying a local maximum in the graph of f.
