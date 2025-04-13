Table of contents
2. Intro to Derivatives
Basic Graphing of the Derivative
4:39 minutes
Problem 3.3.32b
Textbook Question
Recovering a function from its derivative
b. Repeat part (a), assuming that the graph starts at (−2, 0) instead of (−2, 3).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We need to find the original function given its derivative and a starting point on the graph. The starting point is (-2, 0).
Step 2: Recall that the process of recovering a function from its derivative involves integration. If the derivative of a function is given as f'(x), then the original function f(x) can be found by integrating f'(x).
Step 3: Set up the integral of the derivative function. If f'(x) is the derivative, then the integral ∫f'(x) dx will give us f(x) + C, where C is the constant of integration.
Step 4: Use the given point (-2, 0) to find the constant of integration C. Substitute x = -2 into the integrated function f(x) + C and set it equal to 0, since f(-2) = 0.
Step 5: Solve for C using the equation from Step 4. Once C is determined, write the final expression for the original function f(x) by substituting C back into the integrated function.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Antiderivative
An antiderivative of a function is another function whose derivative is the original function. To recover a function from its derivative, you find the antiderivative, which involves reversing the differentiation process. This is crucial for understanding how to reconstruct the original function from its rate of change.
Antiderivatives
Initial Condition
An initial condition specifies the value of the function at a particular point, which is essential for determining the constant of integration when finding an antiderivative. In this problem, the initial condition is given by the point (−2, 0), which helps to uniquely define the recovered function.
Initial Value Problems
Constant of Integration
The constant of integration arises when computing the antiderivative of a function, representing an infinite family of solutions. It is determined using initial conditions, such as the starting point of the graph, to ensure the recovered function accurately reflects the original function's behavior.
