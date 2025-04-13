Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antiderivative An antiderivative of a function is another function whose derivative is the original function. To recover a function from its derivative, you find the antiderivative, which involves reversing the differentiation process. This is crucial for understanding how to reconstruct the original function from its rate of change. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Antiderivatives

Initial Condition An initial condition specifies the value of the function at a particular point, which is essential for determining the constant of integration when finding an antiderivative. In this problem, the initial condition is given by the point (−2, 0), which helps to uniquely define the recovered function. Recommended video: 05:03 05:03 Initial Value Problems