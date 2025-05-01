Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Basic Graphing of the Derivative
Multiple Choice
Given that the graph of the derivative f' of a function f is shown, which of the following statements is true about the function f?
A
f is increasing wherever f' is negative.
B
f has a local maximum at points where f' crosses the x-axis from positive to negative.
C
f has a local minimum at points where f' is positive.
D
f is constant wherever f' is nonzero.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the relationship between a function f and its derivative f'. The derivative f' provides information about the slope of the graph of f. Specifically, f is increasing where f' > 0, decreasing where f' < 0, and constant where f' = 0.
Step 2: Understand the concept of critical points. Critical points occur where f' = 0 or where f' is undefined. At these points, the function f may have a local maximum, local minimum, or neither, depending on the behavior of f' around these points.
Step 3: Analyze the behavior of f' crossing the x-axis. When f' crosses the x-axis from positive to negative, it indicates that the slope of f changes from increasing to decreasing. This corresponds to a local maximum of f.
Step 4: Similarly, when f' crosses the x-axis from negative to positive, it indicates that the slope of f changes from decreasing to increasing. This corresponds to a local minimum of f.
Step 5: Evaluate the given statements based on the above concepts. The correct statement is: 'f has a local maximum at points where f' crosses the x-axis from positive to negative.' This aligns with the behavior of f' and its relationship to the function f.
