Step 1: Understand the problem. The centroid of a region is the 'center of mass' of the area. To find the centroid, we use the formulas for the x-coordinate and y-coordinate of the centroid: x̄ = (1/A) ∫[x * f(x)] dx and ȳ = (1/A) ∫[f(x)/2] dx, where A is the total area of the region.