Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
Multiple Choice
What is the area of the region bounded by the lines x = -5, x = 1, and the curves y = 10x and y = x^2 - 11?
A
126
B
108
C
144
D
90
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the region bounded by the given lines and curves. The vertical lines x = -5 and x = 1 define the limits of integration, while the curves y = 10x and y = x^2 - 11 define the upper and lower boundaries of the region.
Step 2: Determine the points of intersection between the curves y = 10x and y = x^2 - 11. Set 10x = x^2 - 11 and solve for x. This will help identify where the curves cross within the interval [-5, 1].
Step 3: Divide the region into subregions if necessary. If the curves intersect within the interval, split the integral at the intersection point to account for changes in the upper and lower boundaries.
Step 4: Set up the definite integrals to calculate the area. For each subregion, subtract the lower curve (y = x^2 - 11) from the upper curve (y = 10x) and integrate with respect to x over the appropriate interval.
Step 5: Add the results of the integrals from each subregion to find the total area of the region. Ensure proper evaluation of the definite integrals to complete the calculation.
