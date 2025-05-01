Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Find the area of the region bounded by the curves y = sin 2x and y = sin 3x for 0 ≤ x ≤ π.
A
∫_0^π (sin 2x + sin 3x) dx
B
∫_0^π |sin 2x - sin 3x| dx
C
∫_0^π |sin 2x + sin 3x| dx
D
∫_0^π (sin 2x - sin 3x) dx
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with finding the area of the region bounded by the curves y = sin(2x) and y = sin(3x) over the interval [0, π]. The key is to compute the integral of the absolute difference between the two functions, |sin(2x) - sin(3x)|, because the area is always positive.
Step 2: Determine where the two functions intersect within the interval [0, π]. To do this, solve the equation sin(2x) = sin(3x). This will help you identify the points where the sign of the difference changes, which is crucial for setting up the integral correctly.
Step 3: Split the integral into subintervals based on the points of intersection found in Step 2. In each subinterval, determine whether sin(2x) - sin(3x) is positive or negative, and adjust the integral accordingly to ensure the absolute value is captured.
Step 4: Use the trigonometric identity for the difference of sines: sin(A) - sin(B) = 2 * cos((A + B)/2) * sin((A - B)/2). Apply this identity to simplify |sin(2x) - sin(3x)|, which will make the integration process more manageable.
Step 5: Compute the integral for each subinterval separately, ensuring the absolute value is respected. Add the results of the integrals from all subintervals to find the total area. Remember, the integral bounds and the function inside the integral may change depending on the sign of sin(2x) - sin(3x) in each subinterval.
Watch next
Master Finding Area Between Curves on a Given Interval with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice