9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
Multiple Choice
Find the area of the region that lies inside both curves given by r = 3 \, \cos(\theta) and r = \sin(\theta). Which of the following is the correct area?
A
\frac{9}{8}
B
1
C
\frac{3}{4}
D
2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to find the area of the region that lies inside both polar curves: r = 3 cos(θ) and r = sin(θ). This involves determining the points of intersection and setting up the integral for the area calculation.
Step 2: Find the points of intersection of the two curves. To do this, set r = 3 cos(θ) equal to r = sin(θ). Solve the equation 3 cos(θ) = sin(θ) to find the values of θ where the curves intersect.
Step 3: Determine the limits of integration. The points of intersection found in Step 2 will provide the bounds for θ. These limits will define the region of integration for the area calculation.
Step 4: Set up the integral for the area. The formula for the area enclosed by polar curves is A = (1/2) ∫ [r₁² - r₂²] dθ, where r₁ and r₂ are the polar equations of the curves. Substitute r₁ = 3 cos(θ) and r₂ = sin(θ) into the formula.
Step 5: Evaluate the integral. Perform the integration over the limits of θ determined in Step 3. Simplify the result to find the area of the region. The correct answer is given as 9/8, which you can verify by completing the integration.
