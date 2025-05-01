Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
Multiple Choice
Two numbers sum to 100. What is the smallest possible value of the sum of one number and the square of the other number?
A
10000
B
2500
C
5001
D
5050
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the two numbers as variables. Let one number be x and the other number be y. The problem states that their sum is 100, so we can write the equation: .
Step 2: Express one variable in terms of the other using the equation from Step 1. For example, solve for y: .
Step 3: Write the expression for the quantity to minimize. The problem asks for the smallest possible value of the sum of one number and the square of the other number, which can be written as: . Substitute from Step 2 into this expression: .
Step 4: Simplify the expression obtained in Step 3. Expand the square term and combine like terms: . Rearrange terms to form a quadratic expression: .
Step 5: Minimize the quadratic expression. Recall that the minimum value of a quadratic function occurs at . Use this formula to find the value of x that minimizes the expression, then substitute it back into the original equation to find the corresponding value of y.
