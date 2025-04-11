Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
54. Fermat’s principle in optics Light from a source A is reflected by a plane mirror to a receiver at point B, as shown in the accompanying figure. Show that for the light to obey Fermat’s principle, the angle of incidence must equal the angle of reflection, both measured from the line normal to the reflecting surface. (This result can also be derived without calculus. There is a purely geometric argument, which you may prefer.)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Fermat's principle states that light follows the path that takes the least time. In the context of reflection, this means the path of light from point A to point B via the mirror is such that the time taken is minimized.
Consider the path of light from point A to the mirror at point P, and then from point P to point B. The total path length is the sum of the distances AP and PB.
To find the point P on the mirror that minimizes the total path length, we can use calculus. Let the mirror be on the x-axis, and let A and B have coordinates (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) respectively. The point P on the mirror can be represented as (x, 0).
The total path length L is given by the sum of the distances: L = sqrt((x - x1)^2 + y1^2) + sqrt((x - x2)^2 + y2^2). To minimize L, take the derivative of L with respect to x and set it to zero: dL/dx = 0.
Solving the derivative equation will show that the angles of incidence and reflection are equal. This is because the derivative condition leads to the equality of the angles formed by the light path with the normal to the mirror at point P, confirming Fermat's principle.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Fermat's Principle
Fermat's Principle states that light travels between two points along the path that requires the least time. In optics, this principle is used to derive the laws of reflection and refraction. For reflection, it implies that the path taken by light will be such that the angle of incidence equals the angle of reflection, ensuring the shortest travel time.
Angle of Incidence and Reflection
The angle of incidence is the angle between the incoming light ray and the normal (perpendicular) to the surface at the point of contact. The angle of reflection is the angle between the reflected light ray and the same normal. According to the law of reflection, these angles are equal, which is a direct consequence of Fermat's Principle in the context of reflection.
Normal Line to a Surface
The normal line to a surface is an imaginary line perpendicular to the surface at a given point. It is crucial in defining angles of incidence and reflection, as these angles are measured relative to the normal. Understanding the normal line helps in visualizing and calculating the behavior of light as it interacts with reflective surfaces.
