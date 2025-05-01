Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
8. Definite Integrals
Estimating Area with Finite Sums
Multiple Choice
Estimate the value of the definite integral 0 to 10 f(x) dx using five subintervals and the left endpoint approximation, given that f(x) = x^2.
A
Estimate = 385
B
Estimate = 300
C
Estimate = 1700
D
Estimate = 1500
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with estimating the value of the definite integral \( \int_{0}^{10} f(x) \, dx \) using the left endpoint approximation method with five subintervals, where \( f(x) = x^2 \).
Step 2: Divide the interval \([0, 10]\) into five equal subintervals. The width of each subinterval, \( \Delta x \), is calculated as \( \Delta x = \frac{10 - 0}{5} = 2 \).
Step 3: Identify the left endpoints of each subinterval. The left endpoints are \( x_0 = 0 \), \( x_1 = 2 \), \( x_2 = 4 \), \( x_3 = 6 \), and \( x_4 = 8 \).
Step 4: Evaluate \( f(x) \) at each left endpoint. Since \( f(x) = x^2 \), calculate \( f(0) = 0^2 \), \( f(2) = 2^2 \), \( f(4) = 4^2 \), \( f(6) = 6^2 \), and \( f(8) = 8^2 \).
Step 5: Multiply each \( f(x) \) value by \( \Delta x \) and sum them to approximate the integral. The formula for the left endpoint approximation is \( \int_{0}^{10} f(x) \, dx \approx \Delta x \cdot [f(x_0) + f(x_1) + f(x_2) + f(x_3) + f(x_4)] \).
