Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
8. Definite Integrals
Estimating Area with Finite Sums
Multiple Choice
Estimate the value of the definite integral 4 −2 g(x) dx using six subintervals and the left endpoint approximation. Which of the following best describes the process?
A
Divide the interval [−2, 4] into six equal subintervals, evaluate g(x) at the right endpoint of each subinterval, multiply each value by the width of the subintervals, and sum the results.
B
Divide the interval [−2, 4] into six equal subintervals, evaluate g(x) at the midpoint of each subinterval, multiply each value by the width of the subintervals, and sum the results.
C
Divide the interval [−2, 4] into six equal subintervals, evaluate g(x) at the left endpoint of each subinterval, multiply each value by the width of the subintervals, and sum the results.
D
Divide the interval [−2, 4] into six equal subintervals, add the values of g(x) at both endpoints of each subinterval, multiply by the width, and sum the results.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the interval [−2, 4] and divide it into six equal subintervals. To do this, calculate the width of each subinterval using the formula: width = (upper bound − lower bound) / number of subintervals. In this case, width = (4 − (−2)) / 6.
Step 2: Determine the left endpoints of each subinterval. The left endpoints are the starting points of each subinterval, beginning at −2 and increasing by the width calculated in Step 1.
Step 3: Evaluate the function g(x) at each left endpoint. This involves substituting the left endpoint values into the function g(x) to find the corresponding function values.
Step 4: Multiply each function value obtained in Step 3 by the width of the subintervals. This step calculates the contribution of each subinterval to the approximation of the integral.
Step 5: Sum all the products from Step 4 to estimate the value of the definite integral. This sum represents the left endpoint approximation of the integral over the interval [−2, 4].
