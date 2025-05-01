Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
8. Definite Integrals
Estimating Area with Finite Sums
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the integral by interpreting it in terms of areas: 6 \int_{-5}^{0} |x| \, dx.
A
60
B
50
C
75
D
25
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves the absolute value function |x|, which is defined as |x| = x if x ≥ 0 and |x| = -x if x < 0. Since the interval of integration is [-5, 0], the function |x| simplifies to -x because x is negative in this range.
Step 2: Rewrite the integral using the simplified form of |x|. The integral becomes 6 ∫_{-5}^{0} (-x) dx.
Step 3: Factor out the constant 6 from the integral. This gives 6 * ∫_{-5}^{0} (-x) dx.
Step 4: Compute the integral ∫_{-5}^{0} (-x) dx. To do this, find the antiderivative of -x, which is (-x^2)/2, and evaluate it at the bounds -5 and 0.
Step 5: Interpret the result of the integral as the area under the curve. Since the absolute value function represents a geometric shape (a triangle in this case), calculate the area of the triangle formed by the graph of |x| over the interval [-5, 0] and multiply it by 6.
