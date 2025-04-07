Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linearization Linearization is the process of approximating a function near a given point using the tangent line at that point. The linearization of a function f(x) at x = a is given by L(x) = f(a) + f'(a)(x - a). This provides a simple linear model that approximates the function's behavior near x = a.

Derivative of Trigonometric Functions Understanding the derivative of trigonometric functions is crucial for linearization. For the function tan(x), the derivative is sec^2(x). This derivative is used to find the slope of the tangent line, which is essential for constructing the linear approximation at a specific point.