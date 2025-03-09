Find the linearization of ƒ(x) = 2/ (1 - x) + √1 + x - 3.1 at x = 0.

____ Find the linearization of ƒ(x) = 2/ (1 - x) + √1 + x - 3.1 at x = 0.

Recommended similar problem, with video answer:

Verified Solution

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above