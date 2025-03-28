Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linearization Linearization is the process of approximating a function near a given point using the tangent line at that point. The linearization of a function f(x) at x = a is given by L(x) = f(a) + f'(a)(x - a). This provides a simple linear model that approximates the function's behavior close to x = a. Recommended video: 07:17 07:17 Linearization

Derivative The derivative of a function, denoted as f'(x), represents the rate at which the function's value changes with respect to changes in x. It is the slope of the tangent line to the function at any given point. For linearization, the derivative at x = a, f'(a), is crucial as it determines the slope of the linear approximation. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives