What is the value of the local linearization of the function at , evaluated at ?
4. Applications of Derivatives
Linearization
- Multiple Choice17views
- Multiple Choice
If , use the linearization at to approximate .91views
- Multiple Choice
If , use the linearization at to approximate .94views2comments
- Textbook Question
21–32. Mean Value Theorem Consider the following functions on the given interval [a, b].
a. Determine whether the Mean Value Theorem applies to the following functions on the given interval [a, b].
b. If so, find the point(s) that are guaranteed to exist by the Mean Value Theorem.
ƒ(x) = { - 2x if x < 0 ; x if x ≥ 0 ; [-1, 1]68views
- Textbook Question
21–32. Mean Value Theorem Consider the following functions on the given interval [a, b].
a. Determine whether the Mean Value Theorem applies to the following functions on the given interval [a, b].
b. If so, find the point(s) that are guaranteed to exist by the Mean Value Theorem.
ƒ(x) = 7 -x² ; [-1; 2]76views
- Textbook Question
Drag racer acceleration The fastest drag racers can reach a speed of 330 mi/hr over a quarter-mile strip in 4.45 seconds (from a standing start). Complete the following sentence about such a drag racer: At some point during the race, the maximum acceleration of the drag racer is at least _____ mi/hr/s. .88views
- Textbook Question
a. Use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that the equation has a solution in the given interval.
x=cos x; (0,π/2)68views
- Textbook Question
Use linear approximations to estimate the following quantities. Choose a value of a to produce a small error.
1/20388views
- Textbook Question
Use linear approximations to estimate the following quantities. Choose a value of a to produce a small error.
√14663views
- Textbook Question
Use linear approximations to estimate the following quantities. Choose a value of a to produce a small error.
ln 1.0563views
- Textbook Question
Suppose f is differentiable on (-∞,∞), f(1) = 2, and f'(1) = 3. Find the linear approximation to f at x = 1 and use it to approximate f (1.1).75views
- Textbook Question
Suppose f is differentiable on (-∞,∞) and the equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at x = 2 is y = 5x -3. Use the linear approximation to f at x = 2 to approximate f(2.01).89views
- Textbook Question
Use linear approximation to estimate f (3.85) given that f(4) = 3 and f'(4) = 2.79views
- Textbook Question
Use linear approximation to estimate f (5.1) given that f(5) = 10 and f'(5) = -2.74views
- Textbook Question
Suppose f is differentiable on (-∞,∞) and f(5.01) - f(5) = 0.25.Use linear approximation to estimate the value of f'(5).69views