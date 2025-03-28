Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linearization Linearization is the process of approximating a function near a given point using the tangent line at that point. For a function f(x) at x = a, the linearization is given by L(x) = f(a) + f'(a)(x - a). This provides a simple way to estimate function values near a, especially when the function is complex. Recommended video: 07:17 07:17 Linearization

Derivative The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. For the cosine function, the derivative is -sin(x). At x = 0, this derivative helps determine the slope of the tangent line, which is crucial for finding the linear approximation. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives