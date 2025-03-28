Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Linearization
2:10 minutes
Problem 3.9.6b
Textbook Question
Common linear approximations at x = 0 Find the linearizations of the following functions at x = 0.
b. cos x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of linearization. Linearization is the process of approximating a function by a line near a given point. For a function f(x), the linearization at x = a is given by L(x) = f(a) + f'(a)(x - a).
Step 2: Identify the function and the point of approximation. Here, the function is f(x) = cos(x) and the point of approximation is x = 0.
Step 3: Calculate f(0). For the function f(x) = cos(x), evaluate f(0) which is cos(0).
Step 4: Find the derivative of the function, f'(x). The derivative of cos(x) is -sin(x). Evaluate f'(0) which is -sin(0).
Step 5: Substitute f(0) and f'(0) into the linearization formula L(x) = f(0) + f'(0)(x - 0) to find the linear approximation of cos(x) at x = 0.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Linearization
Linearization is the process of approximating a function near a given point using the tangent line at that point. For a function f(x) at x = a, the linearization is given by L(x) = f(a) + f'(a)(x - a). This provides a simple way to estimate function values near a, especially when the function is complex.
Recommended video:
07:17
Linearization
Derivative
The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. For the cosine function, the derivative is -sin(x). At x = 0, this derivative helps determine the slope of the tangent line, which is crucial for finding the linear approximation.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Cosine Function
The cosine function, cos(x), is a periodic function that describes the x-coordinate of a point on the unit circle as the angle x varies. At x = 0, cos(x) equals 1. Understanding the behavior of cos(x) around x = 0 is essential for accurately applying linearization techniques to approximate its values.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Related Videos
Related Practice