Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Differentiation Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of functions that are not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In equations like y² + x² = y⁴ – 2x, where y is not isolated, implicit differentiation allows us to differentiate both sides with respect to x, treating y as a function of x, and applying the chain rule where necessary. Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Finding The Implicit Derivative

Slope of a Curve The slope of a curve at a given point is the derivative of the function at that point, representing the rate of change of the function with respect to x. For a curve defined implicitly, the slope can be found by differentiating the equation and solving for dy/dx, which gives the slope of the tangent line to the curve at the specified point. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines