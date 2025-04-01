Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Implicit Differentiation
3:31 minutes
Problem 3.7.29
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29 and 30, find the slope of the curve at the given points.
y² + x² = y⁴ – 2x at (–2,1) and (–2,–1)
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, recognize that the given equation y² + x² = y⁴ – 2x is an implicit function. To find the slope of the curve at a given point, we need to differentiate both sides of the equation with respect to x using implicit differentiation.
Differentiate the left side of the equation: The derivative of y² with respect to x is 2y(dy/dx) and the derivative of x² is 2x.
Differentiate the right side of the equation: The derivative of y⁴ with respect to x is 4y³(dy/dx) and the derivative of -2x is -2.
Set up the equation from the derivatives: 2y(dy/dx) + 2x = 4y³(dy/dx) - 2. Rearrange this equation to solve for dy/dx, which represents the slope of the curve.
Substitute the given points (-2,1) and (-2,-1) into the equation for dy/dx to find the slope at each point. This involves substituting x = -2 and y = 1 for the first point, and x = -2 and y = -1 for the second point, then solving for dy/dx in each case.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Implicit Differentiation
Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of functions that are not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In equations like y² + x² = y⁴ – 2x, where y is not isolated, implicit differentiation allows us to differentiate both sides with respect to x, treating y as a function of x, and applying the chain rule where necessary.
Recommended video:
05:14
Finding The Implicit Derivative
Slope of a Curve
The slope of a curve at a given point is the derivative of the function at that point, representing the rate of change of the function with respect to x. For a curve defined implicitly, the slope can be found by differentiating the equation and solving for dy/dx, which gives the slope of the tangent line to the curve at the specified point.
Recommended video:
05:13
Slopes of Tangent Lines
Substitution of Points
Substitution involves plugging specific coordinates into the derivative to find the slope at those points. After finding the general expression for dy/dx using implicit differentiation, substitute the given points, such as (–2,1) and (–2,–1), into this expression to calculate the slope of the curve at each point, ensuring the points satisfy the original equation.
Recommended video:
04:27
Substitution With an Extra Variable
Watch next
Master Finding The Implicit Derivative with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice