Is either of the following equations correct? Give reasons for your answers.
a. (1/cosx) ∫ cos x dx = tan x + C
b. (1/cosx) ∫ cos x dx = tan x + C / cos x
Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
__
∫ ( 3√ t + 4/t² ) dt
Finding Indefinite Integrals
∫ (𝓍³ + 5𝓍 ―7) d𝓍
Finding Indefinite Integrals
∫ 1/( r + 5)²dr
Finding Indefinite Integrals
∫ sec² s/10 ds
Finding Indefinite Integrals
∫ sec θ/3 tan θ/3 dθ
Finding Indefinite Integrals
∫ cos³ 𝓍/2 d𝓍