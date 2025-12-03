81. Possible and impossible integrals
Let Iₙ = ∫ xⁿ e⁻ˣ² dx, where n is a nonnegative integer.
a. I₀ = ∫ e⁻ˣ² dx cannot be expressed in terms of elementary functions. Evaluate I₁.
74. A secant reduction formula
Prove that for positive integers n ≠ 1,
∫ secⁿ x dx = (secⁿ⁻² x tan x)/(n − 1) + (n − 2)/(n − 1) ∫ secⁿ⁻² x dx.
(Hint: Integrate by parts with u = secⁿ⁻² x and dv = sec² x dx.)
Is either of the following equations correct? Give reasons for your answers.
a. (1/cosx) ∫ cos x dx = tan x + C
b. (1/cosx) ∫ cos x dx = tan x + C / cos x
Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫ ( 3√ t + 4/t² ) dt
∫ 1/( r + 5)²dr
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫ 1/( r + 5)²dr
∫ 𝓍³ (1 + 𝓍⁴ )⁻¹/⁴ d𝓍
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫ 𝓍³ (1 + 𝓍⁴ )⁻¹/⁴ d𝓍
∫ sec² s/10 ds
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫ sec² s/10 ds